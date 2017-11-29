“‘We greatly regret this error and we apologize to all Mac users,’ Apple said in a statement. ‘Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again,'” Nellis reports. “The U.S. and German governments issued alerts advising Mac users to install the patch.”
“Apple said its security engineers learned of the problem on Tuesday afternoon and posted the patch within 24 hours,” Nellis reports. “‘Security is a top priority for every Apple product, and regrettably we stumbled with this release of Mac OS,’ Apple said in its statement.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps this latest snafu has finally been the wake up call Apple needed.
We trust Apple to stay true to their word and expect them to up their game (not just in software, but across the board) which, in recent years, simply has not measured up to the fastidious level of excellence set and maintained for so long by Steve Jobs.
Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
