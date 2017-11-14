“Workstation specialist BOXX has launched an all-out assault on Apple’s new and yet unshipped iMac Pro, set to be released this December,” Architosh reports.

“Complete with an attractive marketing website redo, featuring video footage of Steve Jobs at different points in his career, BOXX deliberately lays out a critical take on the recent history of Apple’s collapsed interest in its historic user base—creative pros,” Architosh reports. “This is, without a doubt, the most direct and confrontation assault on Apple’s Mac loyalists, those who stuck with and defended the company through its darkest days in the late 90’s.”



“BOXX spends considerable web real estate devoted to telling the story of Apple’s evolution from a computer maker focused on pro markets to a hugely successful consumer-focused devices maker. It asks: ‘But what happened to innovation for creative pros like you?'” Architosh reports. “BOXX makes a compelling argument in a side-by-side comparison of the new and yet unshipping iMac Pro and some of its latest BOXX workstation hardware (APEXX 4)… At this point, Apple doesn’t have a true worthy response to such a competitor attack. BOXX workstations are truly modular machines—not all-in-ones.”

