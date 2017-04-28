“As you might expect, Apple has been relatively tight-lipped about the next Mac Pro,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “That they’ve said anything at all clearly demonstrates the pressure they confronted as pros made it clear they didn’t believe they had the love.”

“I do believe Apple is telling us the truth, such as it is, as to what they are working on. The next Mac Pro will be modular and allow for easy upgrades. But it’s not as if it will resemble the cheese grater design of the original,” Steinberg writes. “I’m expecting something more decorative, in keeping with Sir Jonathan Ive’s design sensibilities.”

“Since this is Apple, so expect something innovative when it comes to a cooling system. It won’t have lots of fans,” Steinberg writes. “But it may be more than that, at least based on a published report about Apple trademarks for the Mac Pro that mentioned ‘augmented reality displays’ …If Apple can fulfill its promises and deliver a future-proof workstation and high-resolution display for professional Mac users, the platform will prosper for many years.”

