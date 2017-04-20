“Apple recently did a mea-culpa about its failed Mac Pro, and announced that the company was working on a new model, that would perhaps be released next year,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville.

“But the company doesn’t need to look far to design a new Mac Pro,” McElhearn writes. “They already know how to make it.”

“The people who want a new Mac Pro want a computer that allows them the freedom to make changes over time. They want to be able to replace hard drives, video cards, and more; add RAM when they need to. And add PCI cards or other internals,” McElhearn writes. “Apple could make a smaller version of the ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pro.”

