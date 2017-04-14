“Apple’s recent acknowledgment it is planning a design reset on its Mac Pro desktop was a much needed shot in the arm for longtime Apple loyalists,” Tom Mainelli writes for Tech.pinions. “Make no mistake, the company’s decision to go back to the drawing board on its professional desktop has less to do with the bottom line and more to do with pleasing its base, full stop.”

“That said, there is still real money to be made in the desktop market, especially at the high end,” Mainelli writes. “Moreover, there are some interesting personal computing developments happening in this space. Which leads me to wonder: Is Apple’s yet-to-be-revealed Mac Pro rethink going to be ambitious enough?”

“I’d argue there is at least one more reason Apple needs to focus its attention on the desktop,” Mainelli writes. “It’s an area where the company risks falling behind: Design Cachet.”

