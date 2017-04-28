“Now, it appears that Apple sees the Mac Pro as a platform that will support its future initiatives. Can Apple hold to that pattern? That abiding faith in high end computation and visualization?” Martellaro writes. “A new trademark filing suggests Apple now sees the light.”
“Apple has greatly expanded the associated terms in the Mac Pro trademark to include the key technologies of the future,” Martellaro writes. “Apple has shifted gears and now realizes that developers need more than a dual-core MacBook Pro and a single external display. The technologies that are emerging, autonomous systems, AIs, robots, gaming, simulations, navigation, 4K cinema, VR and AR all need massive computational and graphics power. If Apple doesn’t supply it, other companies are keen to seize the market.”
MacDailyNews Take: This 4+ year fiasco is a major blot on the record of Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Dan Riccio, Johny Srouji, Phil Schiller, and every other Apple C-suite executive involved.
Let’s hope Apple’s brass has now awoken from their years-long stupor — coffee table books, self-aggrandizing headquarters, Christmas trees (!)* and get back to doing some real work so that Mac-using professionals can, too.
*All of which add up to time that could have and obviously should have been spent building a Mac Pro that Mac professionals actually want. – MacDailyNews, April 7, 2017
As per Apple displays, told ya so:
Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception. — MacDailyNews, January 5, 2017
Not making Apple-branded, Apple-designed displays is an example of Compaq thinking, Tim. — MacDailyNews, February 17, 2017
