“In 2008, the venerable cheese grater Mac Pro was designed for Apple customers who needed high end performance and expandability,” John Martellaro writes for The Mac Observer. “In 2013, Apple shifted gears and saw the Mac Pro as an iconic desktop system with great performance if one shared the company’s vision for both industrial design and OpenCL.”

“Now, it appears that Apple sees the Mac Pro as a platform that will support its future initiatives. Can Apple hold to that pattern? That abiding faith in high end computation and visualization?” Martellaro writes. “A new trademark filing suggests Apple now sees the light.”

“Apple has greatly expanded the associated terms in the Mac Pro trademark to include the key technologies of the future,” Martellaro writes. “Apple has shifted gears and now realizes that developers need more than a dual-core MacBook Pro and a single external display. The technologies that are emerging, autonomous systems, AIs, robots, gaming, simulations, navigation, 4K cinema, VR and AR all need massive computational and graphics power. If Apple doesn’t supply it, other companies are keen to seize the market.”

