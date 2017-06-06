“When Apple promised that new iMacs later in the year would include pro machines, it wasn’t messing around,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “The new iMac Pro slated for release later this year won’t just be the most powerful iMac Apple has ever made, it will be ‘the most powerful Mac ever.'”

“So if you get these kind of specs from Apple’s all-in-one offering, and it’s promising an all-new Mac Pro machine later, surely that one has to deliver truly incredible performance to remain ahead of the iMac?” Lovejoy writes. “Well, maybe – but not necessarily.”

“The iMac Pro is going to be a phenomenally powerful machine – but it’s not going to be very upgradable,” Lovejoy writes. “Sure, you’ll be able to hang things off those Thunderbolt 3 ports, including external graphics cards, but it looks like internal upgrades won’t be an option. Not even the RAM.”



“Expect the new Mac Pro to be a higher spec than the iMac Pro – Apple has promised that much – but don’t necessarily expect it to be in a different league,” Lovejoy writes. “What you should expect is the ability to configure it to you own needs, and to be able to upgrade it over time.”

