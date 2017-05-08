“First, we have the Jimmy Swaggart confession: Indeed, we have sinned against thee, thou Mac Pro faithful. The top-of-the-line Mac was announced in June 2013 — and won’t have a successor until 2018,” Gassée writes. “Then there’s the contorted explanation for Apple’s puzzling failure to come up with a Mac Pro successor: ‘We designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner,’ ‘We were boxed by a circle.'”
“Apple’s commitment to the Mac is restated for the umpteenth time, with an unsubtle You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet tease (particularly regarding the iMac and an inexplicably absent Apple large external screen). But how long must we wait for our eyes to be opened? Without any hard details on future Macs, Pro or not, the Apple execs’ attempt to console their flock was a mission impossible, a Dance of The Seven Veils meant to arouse without actual contact,” Gassée writes. “To borrow from our dearly departed Steve Jobs, Mac PCs — whether late 2017 iMacs or Mac Pros in 2018 — will continue to be trucks… The cars in Steve’s metaphors are Mac laptops, destined to be progressively cannibalized by iPads. Such cars are tightly integrated, no lifting the hood and tinkering with the engine or suspension. Trucks, Mac Pros, are modular, welcoming computer age shade-tree mechanics.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple hates shade-tree mechanics’ guts.
Here’s hoping Apple’s properly chastened by their painfully obvious mismanagement of the desktop professional Mac and they do actually deliver a user-extensible Mac Pro instead of another dead-end vanity project. If Apple fails here again, it’ll be the last straw for professionals who need powerful, expandable, configurable Macintosh computers.
