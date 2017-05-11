“I’ve asked the pros – iOS and Mac developers, photographers, audio engineers, animators and more – what they want from the promise of a modular Mac for pros, along with the display Apple also announced it’s working on,” Jordan Kahn reports for 9to5Mac.

“If you ask the pros, most seem to agree they’d be happy if Apple just returned to the old ‘cheese-grater’ tower that long served them well before the current design introduced in 2013, although with a smaller and more modern implementation,” Kahn reports. “Most are hoping for standard slots for upgradable components that aren’t just limited to few Apple-approved options.”

“Pros don’t all want the same things, but it’s quite clear after talking to them that truly upgradeable CPUs and GPUs will be a must,” Kahn reports. “We also heard a few other interesting thoughts and feature requests beyond upgradeable components.”

