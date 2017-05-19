Can a $70 hackintosh be any good? Can a cheap hackintosh out-benchmark Apple’s MacBook Pro?
Can Apple’s iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro blow this 5-year-old computer into outer space or does the hackintosh give it a run for its money?
Wanna build one? Get your HP 6300 here.
Follow the HP 5300 Hackintosh build guide here.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, Apple, take your sweet time on that new Mac Pro, m’kay?
