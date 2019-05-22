“On May 1, 2018, Apple was hiring for just one position focused on AR, or Augmented Reality,” Joshua Fruhlinger writes for Thinknum. “But then one month later, in June 2018, the company showed off SwiftShot, an AR multi-player game developed with the company’s ARKit 2 that ballyhooed persistent and shared AR experiences along with new levels of object detection.”
Fruhlinger writes, “Since that demo, hiring at Apple for AR experts has grown from a humble 5 open positions to 33 as of this week.”
“The hiring upswing is a clear sign that the Cupertino tech giant is looking to make AR a major part of its mobile iOS devices moving forward,” Fruhlinger writes. “A word-cloud analysis of openings for AR since 2016 shows a clear move from R&D to market research, resale, and retail applications.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Work on Apple Glasses is picking up even more speed.
Related articles:
Apple hires augmented reality/virtual reality expert Arthur van Hoff – April 9, 2019
Apple’s years of work on AR and VR will pay off in the 2020 smartglasses – March 8, 2019
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple AR glasses coming in 2020; will require iPhone to do the heavy lifting – March 8, 2019
Tim Cook says Apple is ‘planting seeds’ and ‘rolling the dice’ on future products that will ‘blow you away’ – March 1, 2019
Apple patent reveals features of augmented reality smartglasses – February 26, 2019
Apple’s next big thing could replace both the iPhone and Apple Watch – February 21, 2019
Augmented Reality will spark the next big tech platform – February 15, 2019
Apple taps iPhone exec Casanova to be first head of marketing for augmented reality – February 12, 2019
Apple working on new iPhones with powerful 3-D camera and laser scanner in augmented reality push – January 30, 2019
Apple patent reveals ongoing work on micro-LED displays for holographic imagery – November 9, 2018
What’s happening with Apple’s secret augmented reality glasses project? – November 8, 2018
Apple’s Akonia acquisition points towards ‘Apple glasses’ – August 30, 2018
Apple buys Akonia Holographics, a startup focused on lenses for AR glasses – August 30, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Glasses coming in 2020 – August 15, 2018
Gene Munster: Apple will release Apple Glasses late in 2021 – May 17, 2018
Apple patent application reveals work on eye-tracking technology for VR and AR headsets – April 27, 2018
Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019, sources say – April 3, 2018
Apple CEO Cook on the future of fashion, shopping, and AR smartglasses – October 11, 2017
Apple’s AR smartglasses – understanding the issues – August 29, 2017
Bernstein: Apple’s ‘smartglasses’ opportunity ‘could be enormous’ – August 25, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Joshua Fruhlinger” for the heads up.]