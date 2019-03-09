“Apple has been massively ramping up its spending on research and development in recent years,” Troy Wolverton writes for Business Insider. “It now spends nearly $15 billion a year, giving it one of the biggest corporate R&D budgets in the world.”

“Analysts attribute the company’s lack of success in research and development to several factors, including a general lack of direction,” Wolverton writes. “Analysts and investors have begun to question that spending, because the company seems to have gotten little payoff from it so far.”

Read more in the full article here.