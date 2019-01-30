“Apple has shut down Facebook’s ability to distribute internal iOS apps, from early releases of the Facebook app to basic tools like a lunch menu,” Tom Warren and Jacob Kastrenakes report for The Verge. “A person familiar with the situation tells The Verge that early versions of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and other pre-release ‘dogfood’ (beta) apps have stopped working, as have other employee apps, like one for transportation. Facebook is treating this as a critical problem internally, we’re told, as the affected apps simply don’t launch on employees’ phones anymore.”

“The shutdown comes in response to news that Facebook has been using [abusing – MDN Ed.] Apple’s program for internal app distribution to track teenage customers with a ‘research’ app,” Warren and Kastrenakes report. “This poses a huge issue for Facebook. While Apple provides other tools a company can use to install apps internally, Apple’s enterprise program is the main solution for widely distributing internal apps and services.”

“In a statement given to Recode, Apple said that Facebook was in ‘clear breach of their agreement with Apple.’ Any developer that breaches that agreement, Apple said, has their distribution certificates revoked, ‘which is what we did in this case to protect our users and their data,'” Warren and Kastrenakes report. “Because internal apps by the same organization or developer may be connected to a single certificate, it can lead to immense headaches like the one Facebook now finds itself in where a multitude of internal apps have been shut down.”

