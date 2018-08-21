“A new study from Vanderbilt University gives a look at the just how much data Google is harvesting from its users,” Annie Palmer reports for The Daily Mail. “Researchers examined how the search giant collects information from Android mobile devices, Chrome browsers, YouTube and Photos, among other Google products. But the most surprising revelation gleaned from the study is likely to be that Google continues to collect data even when users are browsing in incognito mode.”

“Google collects data in ‘active’ ways, such as when users sign into an application, as well as ‘passive’ ways that users are less likely to be aware of,” Palmer reports. “The extent and magnitude of Google’s passive data collection has largely been overlooked by past studies on this topic,’ according to the study, which was published Tuesday. Most people assume that their browsing history is hidden from Google when they use incognito mode. However, the study explains that Google can still link the data from incognito browsers to a specific user. ”

“What’s more, even if you avoid using Google services on an iOS device, the firm can still collect data on users,” Palmer reports. “Visits to non-Google webpages still registered a ‘surprisingly high’ number of communications with Google servers. ‘The number of times such Google services are called from an iOS device is similar to an Android device,’ the study noted. ‘In this experiment, the total magnitude of data communicated to Google servers from an iOS device is found to be approximately half of that from the Android device.'”

Read more in the full article here.

