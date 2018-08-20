“Google has been accused in a lawsuit of illegally tracking the movements of millions of iPhone and Android phone users even when they use a privacy setting to prevent it,” Jonathan Stempel reports for Reuters. “According to a complaint filed late Friday, Google falsely assures people they won’t be tracked if they turn the ‘Location History’ feature on their phones to ‘off,’ and instead violates their privacy by monitoring and storing their movements.”

“‘Google represented that a user ‘can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.’ This simply was not true,’ the complaint filed in San Francisco federal court said,” Stempel reports. “The plaintiff, Napoleon Patacsil of San Diego, is seeking class-action status on behalf of U.S. users of Android phones and Apple iPhones who turned the tracking feature off.”

“The alleged tracking by the unit of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc was described in an Aug. 13 Associated Press article, which said it was confirmed by computer science researchers at Princeton University,” Stempel reports. “Patacsil claimed that Google illegally tracked him on his Android phone and later on his iPhone, where he had downloaded some Google apps. He said Google’s ‘principal goal’ was to ‘surreptitiously monitor’ phone users and let third parties do the same.”

Read more in the full article here.