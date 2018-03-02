“A newly discovered strain of Android malware makes live recordings of ambient audio around an infected device,” John Leyden reports for The Register. “The RedDrop nasty also harvests and uploads files, photos, contacts, application data, config files and Wi-Fi information from infected kit. Both Dropbox and Google Drive are being used as temporary storage by the attackers.”

“Infected devices submit expensive SMS messages to a premium service, enriching crooks in the process,” Leyden reports. “Hundreds of infections related to the malware have been spotted by security firms… Enterprise mobile security firm Wandera discovered the malware.”

“Upon further investigation, Wandera discovered 53+ innocent-looking apps that front-end the malware, as well as an intricate distribution network of 3,000+ hosting locations, used to maximise reach to end-user devices,” Leyden reports. “Apps ranging from business tools to games have been contaminated to carry the malware, according to Wandera. The threat is one of the most advanced examples of Android malware Wandera has seen.”

