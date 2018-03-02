“Infected devices submit expensive SMS messages to a premium service, enriching crooks in the process,” Leyden reports. “Hundreds of infections related to the malware have been spotted by security firms… Enterprise mobile security firm Wandera discovered the malware.”
“Upon further investigation, Wandera discovered 53+ innocent-looking apps that front-end the malware, as well as an intricate distribution network of 3,000+ hosting locations, used to maximise reach to end-user devices,” Leyden reports. “Apps ranging from business tools to games have been contaminated to carry the malware, according to Wandera. The threat is one of the most advanced examples of Android malware Wandera has seen.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Open.” In all the wrong ways.
If you stumbled here from Google with your dog-slow Android POS: Get a real iPhone.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]