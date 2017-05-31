“We wondered how the iOS/Android security question plays out in the real world and dialed up an expert to find out,” Bary reports. “There are several reasons why iPhones are more secure than the various phones running Android software, according to Mike Johnson, who runs the security technologies graduate program at the University of Minnesota. Johnson has used both Android and iOS devices, but he has an iPhone because of its security edge.”
“Apple’s iOS operating system only runs on iPhones, while Alphabet’s Android software runs on phones made by numerous manufacturers. It’s more complicated to deliver patches, or bug fixes, that work across so many device makers and carriers. Android can release a patch, but it won’t necessarily be available on all devices right away,” Bary reports. “‘Fragmentation is the enemy of security,’ Johnson says.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPhone. Never has something been knocked off so poorly… Well, not since Microsoft’s upside-down, backwards, insecure Mac knockoff, at least.
We don’t call it Fragmandroid for nothing.
Now to be fair, this is only because Android is an inferior product peddled to tech illiterates who do not value their privacy and/or who are unable to recognize a half-assed knockoff from the revolutionary original.
Android is a BlackBerry clone that was hastily rejiggered to mimic iPhone at the last minute. Obviously, mistakes were made.
So, the Android rush-job is a security nightmare. It’s fragmented. It’s too many cooks in the kitchen. It’s crap-by-committee junk.
And anyone who rewards blatant thieves by settling for Android deserves their fate. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 1015
SEE ALSO:
Apple lures Android users to upgrade to iPhone in new split screen ad campaign – May 31, 2017
Apple launches new Switch attack on Google’s Android – May 22, 2017
Russian hacker gang robbed Russian banks with over one million hacked Android phones – May 22, 2017
36 widely-used Android devices ship with malware preinstalled – March 14, 2017
The cost of free: More than one million Google Android devices hit by malware – November 30, 2016
Secret backdoor in U.S. Android phones sent location, text, contact data to China – November 15, 2016
Google’s Android platform has a serious flaw – August 23, 2016
Poor man’s iPhone: Android on the decline – February 26, 2015
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013
iPhone users smarter, richer than Android phone users – August 16, 2011
Study: Apple iPhone users richer, younger, more productive than other so-called ‘smartphone’ users – June 12, 2009
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “BD” for the heads up.]