Apple’s “latest ad campaign features a thief who’s able to break in and steal things from ‘your phone,’ but the line gets drawn — quite literally — at an iPhone,” Emily Bary reports for Barron’s. “In the ad, a thief tries to enter an iPhone space but gets rebuffed and quickly gives up.”

“We wondered how the iOS/Android security question plays out in the real world and dialed up an expert to find out,” Bary reports. “There are several reasons why iPhones are more secure than the various phones running Android software, according to Mike Johnson, who runs the security technologies graduate program at the University of Minnesota. Johnson has used both Android and iOS devices, but he has an iPhone because of its security edge.”

“Apple’s iOS operating system only runs on iPhones, while Alphabet’s Android software runs on phones made by numerous manufacturers. It’s more complicated to deliver patches, or bug fixes, that work across so many device makers and carriers. Android can release a patch, but it won’t necessarily be available on all devices right away,” Bary reports. “‘Fragmentation is the enemy of security,’ Johnson says.”

