“Russian hackers have made headlines in recent months,” Ng reports. “In March, it was revealed that Russian spies were involved in the historic breach of 1.5 billion Yahoo accounts, and the US continues to investigate Russian hackers’ interference with the 2016 presidential election. This latest arrest is a reminder that Russian citizens also have to deal with hacks from their home country.”
“Cron, the Android-based malware, took over a person’s phone, allowing thieves to send text messages to the victims’ bank and ask for it to transfer an average $140 per victim, according to Russian cybersecurity firm Group-IB. The virus would then hide any incoming notification from the banks on the infected phones,” Ng reports. “With more than 2 billion devices in the world and fragmented updates for security, Android users were a prime target, Group-IB said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Android. The Typhoid Mary of Mobile. Giving Windows a run for its money since 2008.
Anyone who values their security and privacy would be foolish to use any device that fails to sport the Apple logo. — MacDailyNews, March 22, 2016
