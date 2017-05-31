“A total of eight ads have been created,” Deighton reports, “each featuring a split screen depicting the difference between ‘Your Phone’ and ‘‘iPhone.'”
“The newest clip – Security – features a shifty-looking reprobate who tries to break the wall between the two rooms in the video,” Deighton reports. “When he can’t break into the iPhone side (presumably due to the handset’s tight grip cyber security) he leaves instead with the lettering of ‘Your phone.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Life is easier – and better and safer – on iPhone.
SEE ALSO:
Apple launches new Switch attack on Google’s Android – May 22, 2017
Apple launches new Switch attack on Google’s Android – May 22, 2017
Russian hacker gang robbed Russian banks with over one million hacked Android phones – May 22, 2017
36 widely-used Android devices ship with malware preinstalled – March 14, 2017
The cost of free: More than one million Google Android devices hit by malware – November 30, 2016
Secret backdoor in U.S. Android phones sent location, text, contact data to China – November 15, 2016
Poor man’s iPhone: Android on the decline – February 26, 2015
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013
iPhone users smarter, richer than Android phone users – August 16, 2011
Study: Apple iPhone users richer, younger, more productive than other so-called ‘smartphone’ users – June 12, 2009