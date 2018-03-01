Samsung Galaxy S9 thoroughly beaten by Apple's iPhone X/8/8 Plus in early benchmarks

“I promised an update on the performance scores of the Exynos 9810 variant of the Galaxy S9,” Andrei Frumusanu reports for Ars Technica. “I was able to have some time with one of the demo devices at the launch event and thoroughly benchmark it with a few of our common tests.”

“In our testing we were able to confirm the GeekBench 4 scores already leaked, where we saw the Exynos 9810 achieving excellent performance gains and vastly outpacing the Snapdragon 845, and coming into the territory of the Apple A10 and A11,” Frumusanu reports. “When looking at the performance per clock it is clear how the Exynos M3 distinguishes itself as a much wider microarchitecture compared to any other existing CPU which powers Android SoCs.”

“Overall today’s quick benchmarking session opened up more questions than it managed to answer,” Frumusanu reports. “Hopefully with more time we will be able to investigate the working of the new SoC and, fingers crossed, today’s results are not representative of shipping product as that would otherwise be an utterly massive disappointment.”

Read more in the full article here.

