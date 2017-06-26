“Apple CEO Tim Cook was the special guest at Cisco Live today, where he confirmed the two firms are engaged in building a ‘deeper partnership,’ including development of deep visibility, control, and privacy for iOS devices in use in enterprises and a promise of even deeper cybersecurity cooperation in future,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“He talked about how when the BYOD wave hit enterprise users, Apple saw a ‘confluence that meant we could make a difference in the enterprise,'” Evans writes. “‘People were spending tons of money but when you looked at the user experience it wasn’t very good,’ he said.’We thought we cold bring Apple ease-of-use to the enterprise and change the way people work,’ said Cook.”

“In a webcast interview with Chuck Robbins, Cook confirmed Apple has been working very hard with Cisco and the company’s joint plans to provide the most secure mobile enterprise solutions,” Evans writes. “In a clear dig at Android’s shoddy security model, he said: ‘The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise and company is using Cisco and Apple the combination should make the insurance cost significantly less for you than it would if you were using some other personal network side and the other operating system in the mobile area.'”



MacDailyNews Take: Quite the show open! Watch that bit of theatrical panache and then skip forward to 40:08 where Cook joins Robbins on stage though 53:00.

