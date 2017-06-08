“As anyone who closely follows Apple can attest, the company tends to harp on user privacy whenever it touts new software features,” Yoni Heisler reports for BGR. “Not only do Apple executives genuinely care about protecting user data, a privacy-oriented philosophy also helps Apple differentiate itself from rivals like Google.”

“With iOS 11, it’s worth noting that Apple will give privacy-minded users even more of a reason to breathe easy.,” Heisler reports. “Specifically, developers this week discovered an update to the Location Services pane wherein every app will now include a ‘While Using the App’ option as it pertains to allowing location access.”

Heisler reports, “If history is any indication, iOS 11 will be released to the public this September just days ahead of the iPhone 8 launch.”

Read more in the full article here.