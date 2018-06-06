“When Apple released iOS 11, the company removed built-in integration with Twitter, Facebook, Flickr, and Vimeo, a feature that allowed iPhone and iPad users to store their third-party account information and access it within apps that needed to use those services,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The equivalent integration remains in macOS High Sierra,” Hardwick reports, “but Reddit user Marc1199 has noted that Apple appears to have removed support for third-party accounts completely in macOS 10.14 Mojave.”

Hardwick reports, “Dropping support for third-party social network accounts fits into Apple’s vision of enhanced privacy protections in macOS 11.14 and iOS 12, both due to release in the fall.”

