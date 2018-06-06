“The equivalent integration remains in macOS High Sierra,” Hardwick reports, “but Reddit user Marc1199 has noted that Apple appears to have removed support for third-party accounts completely in macOS 10.14 Mojave.”
Hardwick reports, “Dropping support for third-party social network accounts fits into Apple’s vision of enhanced privacy protections in macOS 11.14 and iOS 12, both due to release in the fall.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good.
Apple should excise the Facebook cancer from being included by default in their products. If users want to add Facebook to their sharing capabilities, they should be able to do so, but Zuckerberg’s POS privacy-trampling perversion should not the built into Apple’s products as it is wholly incompatible with Apple’s unwavering stance on protecting users’ privacy. – MacDailyNews, April 2, 2018
