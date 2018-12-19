“The social network permitted Amazon to obtain users’ names and contact information through their friends, and it let Yahoo view streams of friends’ posts as recently as this summer, despite public statements that it had stopped that type of sharing years earlier,” Confessore, LaForgia and Dance report. “Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, assured lawmakers in April that people ‘“have complete control’ over everything they share on Facebook.”
“In all, the deals described in the documents benefited more than 150 companies — most of them tech businesses, including online retailers and entertainment sites, but also automakers and media organizations,” Confessore, LaForgia and Dance report. “Their applications soughtthe data of hundreds of millions of people a month, the records show. The deals, the oldest of which date to 2010, were all active in 2017. Some were still in effect this year.”
“‘This is just giving third parties permission to harvest data without you being informed of it or giving consent to it,’ said David Vladeck, who formerly ran the FTC’s consumer protection bureau,” Confessore, LaForgia and Dance report.
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t already (as if you haven’t seen more than enough), as we’ve been advising for years: #DeleteFaceBook!
As we wrote last May, “If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane.”
Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010:
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just ask
Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend’s Name]: What? How’d you manage that one?
Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.
Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.
Zuckerberg: They “trust me”
Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks
