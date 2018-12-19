“For years, Facebook gave some of the world’s largest technology companies more intrusive access to users’ personal data than it has disclosed, effectively exempting those business partners from its usual privacy rules, according to internal records and interviews,” Nicholas Confessore, Michael LaForgia And Gabriel J.X. Dance report for The New York Times. “The social network allowed Microsoft’s Bing search engine to see the names of virtually all Facebook users’ friends without consent, the records show, and gave Netflix and Spotify the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages.”

“The social network permitted Amazon to obtain users’ names and contact information through their friends, and it let Yahoo view streams of friends’ posts as recently as this summer, despite public statements that it had stopped that type of sharing years earlier,” Confessore, LaForgia and Dance report. “Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, assured lawmakers in April that people ‘“have complete control’ over everything they share on Facebook.”

“In all, the deals described in the documents benefited more than 150 companies — most of them tech businesses, including online retailers and entertainment sites, but also automakers and media organizations,” Confessore, LaForgia and Dance report. “Their applications soughtthe data of hundreds of millions of people a month, the records show. The deals, the oldest of which date to 2010, were all active in 2017. Some were still in effect this year.”

“‘This is just giving third parties permission to harvest data without you being informed of it or giving consent to it,’ said David Vladeck, who formerly ran the FTC’s consumer protection bureau,” Confessore, LaForgia and Dance report.

