“Attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its ‘view as’ feature, which they could then use to take over people’s accounts. ‘View as’ is a feature that allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else,” Reuters reports. “Facebook has reset the access tokens of the 50 million affected accounts, it said. As a precaution, the company has reset access tokens for another 40 million accounts that have looked up through the ‘view as’ option in the last year.”
MacDailyNews Take: #DeleteFacebook
Facebook’s Guy Rosen, VP of Product Management, stated in a blog post, “Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed. We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based. We’re working hard to better understand these details — and we will update this post when we have more information, or if the facts change.”
