“Apple is taking active steps to block Facebook’s data collection practices. The Safari-maker said Monday that it will give users the ability to stop Facebook, Google and other platforms from tracking them across the web through ‘like’ and ‘share’ buttons,” Dylan Byers reports for CNN. “The announcement is Apple’s most significant counter yet to Facebook’s data collection practices, and comes after years in which Apple executives have criticized Facebook as reckless with user privacy.”

“When Safari users arrive at a page with a Facebook like, a pop-up window will appear that asks: ‘Do you want to allow ‘facebook.com’ to use cookies and website data while browsing [this site]? This will allow ‘facebook.com’ to track your activity,'” Byers reports. “Facebook’s chief security officer Alex Stamos immediately took issue with the move, questioning on Twitter whether it was a serious effort to protect privacy or ‘just cute virtue signaling.'”

If this is about protecting privacy, and not just cute virtue signaling, then they should block all 3rd party JS and pixels. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) June 4, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Facebook advising on how to protect privacy is like Sirhan Sirhan advising on the maintaining the safety and welfare of Presidential candidates. Potentially useful, but definitely repulsive.

Byers reports, “In an interview with CNN’s Laurie Segall on Monday, Cook said, ‘I think that the privacy thing has gotten totally out of control and I think most people are not aware of who is tracking them, how much they’re being tracked and the large amounts of detailed data that are out there about them … We think privacy is a fundamental human right.'”

