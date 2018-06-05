“When Safari users arrive at a page with a Facebook like, a pop-up window will appear that asks: ‘Do you want to allow ‘facebook.com’ to use cookies and website data while browsing [this site]? This will allow ‘facebook.com’ to track your activity,'” Byers reports. “Facebook’s chief security officer Alex Stamos immediately took issue with the move, questioning on Twitter whether it was a serious effort to protect privacy or ‘just cute virtue signaling.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Facebook advising on how to protect privacy is like Sirhan Sirhan advising on the maintaining the safety and welfare of Presidential candidates. Potentially useful, but definitely repulsive.
Byers reports, “In an interview with CNN’s Laurie Segall on Monday, Cook said, ‘I think that the privacy thing has gotten totally out of control and I think most people are not aware of who is tracking them, how much they’re being tracked and the large amounts of detailed data that are out there about them … We think privacy is a fundamental human right.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple need to continue to relentlessly point out how FaceBook and make their money: By vacuuming up your personal data and selling it to the highest bidder.
As we’ve written previously, “If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane.”
Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider, May 13, 2010:
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just ask
Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend’s Name]: What? How’d you manage that one?
Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.
Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.
Zuckerberg: They “trust me”
Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks
—
We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.
If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Facebook gave personal data to 60 companies including Apple, Amazon and Samsung – June 4, 2018