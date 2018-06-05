“As part of what Apple says is a commitment to digital privacy, the company’s Safari web browsers for Mac computers, iPhones and iPads will start showing pop-up alerts to people every time they’re surfing a website that is beaming information on their activity back to the mother ships at Facebook or other companies,” Ovide reports. “The person then has a chance to click yes or no to sharing web-browser information with Facebook or others. The Safari policy change isn’t specifically targeted at Facebook, but it also is specifically targeted at Facebook, given its pervasive information collection about web activity.”
“Many people will reflexively click ‘yes’ all the time so they can keep web surfing,” Ovide writes. “But I suspect that after everything the public has heard about Facebook in the last 18 months, a decent number of others will reflexively chose ‘no’ when asked whether they want to permit Facebook to track their activity. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever hurts Facebook et al. is fine with us.
Of course, expect the data-harvesters to have workarounds ready to go by the time iOS 12 launches in a few months, if they don’t have them already.
