“Facebook Inc’s stock fell as much as 24 percent after hours on Wednesday over concerns about the impact of privacy issues on the social media company’s business, with executives warning that revenue growth would slow and expenses would rise,” Reuters reports. “The plummeting stock price wiped out about $150 billion in market capitalization in under two hours.”

“The company had cautioned investors to expect a big jump in costs because of efforts to address concerns about poor handling of users’ privacy and to better monitor what users post. Total expenses in the second quarter surged to $7.4 billion, up 50 percent compared with a year ago,” Reuters reports. “The new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union forced several changes to Facebook’s privacy terms and sign-up process… Facebook saw monthly active users in Europe decline about 1 million people amid the new regulations, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on the conference call.”

“The threat of additional regulatory setbacks remains a concern, according to analysts,” Reuters reports. “Facebook suffered a blow in China on Wednesday when regulators there withdrew their approval of a company innovation hub to support local startups, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.”

