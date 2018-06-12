“The creepy ways Facebook spies on its users have been detailed in a bumper document presented to Congress,” The Daily Mail reports. “They include tracking mouse movements, logging battery levels and monitoring devices close to a user that are on the same network.”

“The 454-page report was created in response to questions Mark Zuckerberg was asked during his appearance before Congress in April. Lawmakers gave Zuckerberg a public grilling over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but he failed to answer many of their queries,” The Daily Mail reports. “The new report is Facebook’s attempt to address their questions, although it sheds little new light on the Cambridge Analytica scandal. However, it does contain multiple disclosures about the way Facebook collects data.”

“Some are unsurprising, such as the time people spend on Facebook, while others may come as a shock to the majority of users,” The Daily Mail reports. “Facebook watches the movements of your computer mouse on-screen when you are interacting with the social network. According to the company, this type of information ‘can help distinguish humans from bots.'”

