“So when Apple vowed to make it harder for law enforcement agencies to gain access to information on iPhones, the declaration was a not-so-subtle reminder the company approaches the customers’ personal information more seriously than a certain social network,” Swartz reports. “That point was driven home this afternoon, with the news that Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s policy and communications head, had stepped down after a decade at the company.”
“Schrage played a key role in Facebook’s response to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal this spring, and had approached management about moving on before the mid-term elections, according to Facebook,” Swartz reports. “The company has pushed hard, and often, to apologize for the misuse of data from 87 million members.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is not just making it harder for “law enforcement agencies,” to hack into iOS devices, they’re making it harder for anyone to hack into iOS devices.
Again, encryption is binary; it’s either on or off. You cannot have both. You either have privacy via full encryption or you don’t by forcing back doors upon Apple or anybody else. It’s all or nothing. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2017
There have been people that suggest that we should have a back door. But the reality is if you put a back door in, that back door’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, December 2015
This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funs encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016
