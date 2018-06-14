“Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes every opportunity to highlight his company’s commitment to privacy — often at the expense of Facebook,” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s.

“So when Apple vowed to make it harder for law enforcement agencies to gain access to information on iPhones, the declaration was a not-so-subtle reminder the company approaches the customers’ personal information more seriously than a certain social network,” Swartz reports. “That point was driven home this afternoon, with the news that Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s policy and communications head, had stepped down after a decade at the company.”

“Schrage played a key role in Facebook’s response to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal this spring, and had approached management about moving on before the mid-term elections, according to Facebook,” Swartz reports. “The company has pushed hard, and often, to apologize for the misuse of data from 87 million members.”

Read more in the full article here.