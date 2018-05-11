“A new bill introduced in Congress gets encryption right,” David Ruiz writes for EEF. “The bipartisan Secure Data Act would stop any government agency or court order from forcing a company to build backdoors into encrypted devices and communications.”

“This welcome piece of legislation reflects much of what the community of encryption researchers, scientists, developers, and advocates have explained for decades—there is no such thing as a secure backdoor,” Ruiz writes. “EFF supports the Secure Data Act, introduced by Representatives Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Ted Poe (R-TX), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). You can read the full bill here.”

“The two-page bill has sweeping safeguards that uphold security both for developers and users. As the bill says, ‘no agency may mandate or request that a manufacturer, developer, or seller of covered products design or alter the security functions in its product or service to allow the surveillance of any user of such product or service, or to allow the physical search of such product, by any agency,'” Ruiz writes. “This bill would protect companies that make encrypted mobile phones, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, as well as developers of popular software for sending end-to-end encrypted messages.”

“The Secure Data Act is thus the polar opposite of the Burr-Feinstein proposal introduced in the wake of the confrontation between Apple and the FBI in the San Bernardino case, which would have allowed sweeping court orders to require technical assistance from companies like Apple. We’ve explained before that this type of mandate is unconstitutional, likely violating the First Amendment,” Ruiz writes. “Legislation like the Secure Data Act would both prevent another such fight from playing out and also head-off the risk of wrong-headed legislation like the Burr-Feinstein proposal.”

