“The malware worm taking over the computers goes by the names ‘WannaCry’ or ‘Wanna Decryptor.’ It spreads from machine to machine silently and remains invisible to users until it unveils itself as so-called ransomware, telling users that all their files have been encrypted with a key known only to the attacker and that they will be locked out until they pay $300 to an anonymous party using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin,” Biddle reports. “At this point, one’s computer would be rendered useless for anything other than paying said ransom.”
“According to experts tracking and analyzing the worm and its spread, this could be one of the worst-ever recorded attacks of its kind. The security researcher who tweets and blogs as MalwareTech told The Intercept, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this with ransomware,’ and ‘the last worm of this degree I can remember is Conficker,'” Biddle reports. “Conficker was a notorious Windows worm first spotted in 2008; it went on to infect over 9 million computers in nearly 200 countries.”
Read more in the full article here.
“An ‘accidental hero’ has halted the global spread of the WannaCry ransomware, reportedly by spending a few dollars on registering a domain name hidden in the malware,” Olivia Solon reports for The Guardian. “A UK cybersecurity researcher tweeting as @malwaretechblog, with the help of Darien Huss from security firm Proofpoint, found and activated a ‘kill switch’ in the malicious software.”
“The switch was hardcoded into the malware in case the creator wanted to stop it spreading. This involved a very long nonsensical domain name that the malware makes a request to – just as if it was looking up any website – and if the request comes back and shows that the domain is live, the kill switch takes effect and the malware stops spreading,” Solon reports. “‘I saw it wasn’t registered and thought, ‘I think I’ll have that,” he is reported as saying. The purchase cost him $10.69. Immediately, the domain name was registering thousands of connections every second.”
Solon reports, “The kill switch won’t help anyone whose computer is already infected with the ransomware, and and it’s possible that there are other variants of the malware with different kill switches that will continue to spread.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Microsoft Tax is the gift that keeps on giving.
Windows sufferers: Get rid of that upside-down and backwards fake and get a real Mac.
