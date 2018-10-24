“Data protection has become a major political issue worldwide, and European regulators have led the charge in setting new rules for the big internet companies. The EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, requires companies to change the way they do business in the region, and a number of headline-grabbing data breaches have raised public awareness of the issue,” Chan reports. “‘In many jurisdictions, regulators are asking tough questions. It is time for rest of the world, including my home country, to follow your lead,’ Cook said. ‘We at Apple are in full support of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States,’ he said, to applause from hundreds of privacy officials from more than 70 countries.”
“Cook warned that technology’s promise to drive breakthroughs that benefit humanity is at risk of being overshadowed by the harm it can cause by deepening division and spreading false information. He said the trade in personal information ‘has exploded into a data industrial complex,'” Chan reports. “‘This is surveillance. And these stockpiles of personal data serve only to enrich only the companies that collect them,’ he said… His speech comes a week after the iPhone maker unveiled expanded privacy protection measures for people in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, including allowing them to download all personal data held by Apple. European users already had access to this feature after GDPR took effect in May. Apple plans to expand it worldwide.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Kudos to Cook for pushing to protect users’ privacy while other tech firms abuse it with abandon. Hopefully, a U.S. GDPR will happen sooner than later.
