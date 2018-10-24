“Google, Apple’s archrival, has built virtually its entire business around collecting customer data then packaging and selling it to advertisers,” Goldman reports. “Cook said he has no issue with the kind of digital advertising championed by Google and Facebook. But he believes some data collection has crossed the line, particularly the formation of deep digital profiles that Cook claims know more about people than they know about themselves.”
“At the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners in Brussels on Wednesday, Cook lauded the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, and he pushed for a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States,” Goldman reports. “Cook said he doesn’t participate in politics because he ‘disdains’ it, but he enjoys advocating for good policy. For example, the Apple CEO, like most American CEOs, claims the US tax cuts were good for the economy — but he’s no fan of tariffs.”
Read more, and watch the interview, here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully Cook can get the U.S. Congress to look at the General Data Protection Regulation and pass something that begins to end the Wild West of Data Mining that exists today by outfits like Google and Facebook.
