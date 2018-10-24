Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday endorsed tough privacy laws for both Europe and the U.S. and renewed the technology giant’s commitment to protecting personal data, which he warned was being ‘weaponized’ against users.

Cook spoke at an international conference on data privacy, Apple CEO Tim Cook applauded European Union authorities for bringing in a strict new data privacy law this year and said the iPhone maker supports a U.S. federal privacy law.

In many jurisdictions, regulators are asking tough questions. It is time for rest of the world, including my home country, to follow your lead. We at Apple are in full support of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States. – Apple CEO Tim Cook

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: