“Instead of Facebook or Instagram, I’ve been increasingly sharing my photos with friends and family through iCloud, Apple’s built-in cloud service that works across Apple devices, but also the web (in case you don’t own an Apple device),” Smith writes. “Sharing photo albums through iCloud is easy.”
“I prefer iCloud is because it’s private and secure — I get to choose everyone who sees the photos, and I know Apple isn’t using my photos in other ways, like scanning them for additional descriptive data to better target advertisements,” Smith writes. “But I also like it because, unlike Facebook, I don’t feel like I’m vying for the Likes and attention of friends and family that may not necessarily care about seeing my pictures. With iCloud, I’m sharing photos with specific people because I know they’ll enjoy my photos.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.
There’s also this option:
If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018
Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. https://t.co/mRkRKxsBcw
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
