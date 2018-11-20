“Lots of people go to Facebook or Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, to share their photos,” Dave Smith writes for Business Insider. “But after the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year, the hack in October that affected 30 million users, and the recent reports of turmoil within the company, I personally feel less comfortable sharing my photos, which I consider very personal data, to those sites.”

“Instead of Facebook or Instagram, I’ve been increasingly sharing my photos with friends and family through iCloud, Apple’s built-in cloud service that works across Apple devices, but also the web (in case you don’t own an Apple device),” Smith writes. “Sharing photo albums through iCloud is easy.”

“I prefer iCloud is because it’s private and secure — I get to choose everyone who sees the photos, and I know Apple isn’t using my photos in other ways, like scanning them for additional descriptive data to better target advertisements,” Smith writes. “But I also like it because, unlike Facebook, I don’t feel like I’m vying for the Likes and attention of friends and family that may not necessarily care about seeing my pictures. With iCloud, I’m sharing photos with specific people because I know they’ll enjoy my photos.”

