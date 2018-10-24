Apple CEO Tim Cook today took to Twitter, writing:

It was an honor to be invited to #ICDPPC2018 in Brussels this morning.

I’d like to share a bit of what I said to this gathering of privacy regulators from around the world.

It all boils down to a fundamental question: What kind of world do we want to live in?

It was an honor to be invited to #ICDPPC2018 in Brussels this morning. I’d like to share a bit of what I said to this gathering of privacy regulators from around the world. It all boils down to a fundamental question: What kind of world do we want to live in? — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 24, 2018