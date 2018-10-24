It was an honor to be invited to #ICDPPC2018 in Brussels this morning.
I’d like to share a bit of what I said to this gathering of privacy regulators from around the world.
It all boils down to a fundamental question: What kind of world do we want to live in?
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 24, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Cook’s message is getting out far and wide. Will it even reach and finally penetrate the thick skulls of the ignorant suckers toting around Apple IP-infringing, privacy-trampling, user-tracking Android devices?
