“A trove of hidden documents detailing how Facebook made money off children will be made public, a federal judge ruled late Monday in response to requests from Reveal,” Nathan Halverson reports for Reveal. “A glimpse into the soon-to-be-released records shows Facebook’s own employees worried they were bamboozling children who racked up hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of dollars in game charges. And the company failed to provide an effective way for unsuspecting parents to dispute the massive charges, according to internal Facebook records.”

“‘In nearly all cases the parents knew their child was playing Angry Birds, but didn’t think the child would be allowed to buy anything without their password or authorization first,’ according to an internal Facebook memo. The memo noted that on other platforms, such as Apple’s iPhone, people were required to reauthorize additional purchases, such as by re-entering a password,” Halverson reports. “A Facebook employee noted that children were likely to be confused by the in-game purchases because it ‘doesn’t necessarily look like real money to a minor.'”

“Yet the company continued to deny refunds to children, profiting from their confusion.,” Halverson reports. “In one of the unsealed documents, two Facebook employees deny a refund request from a child whom they refer to as a ‘whale’ – a term coined by the casino industry to describe profligate spenders. The child had entered a credit card number to play a game, and in about two weeks racked up thousands of dollars in charges, according to an excerpt of messages between two employees at the social media giant… Facebook often failed to send receipts for these purchases, and links on the company’s website to dispute charges frequently failed to work, according to court records.”

