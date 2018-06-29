“California Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday signed data privacy legislation aimed at giving consumers more control over how companies collect and manage their personal information, a proposal that Google and other big companies had opposed as too burdensome,” Paresh Dave reports for Reuters. “Under the proposal, large companies, such as those with data on more than 50,000 people, would be required starting in 2020 to let consumers view the data they have collected on them, request deletion of data, and opt out of having the data sold to third parties. Companies must provide equal service to consumers who exercise such rights under the law. Each violation would carry a $7,500 fine. The law applies to users in California.”

“Brown signed the measure hours after it unanimously passed the two houses of the legislature as part of an effort to stop a similar measure from reaching the state’s November election ballot,” Dave reports. “Laws originating in the legislature instead of from ballot initiatives are easier to amend if issues arise, and even opponents in the business community characterized the legislature’s version as the lesser of two evils.”

“The measure would affect nearly every major business, but large technology firms that play an ever-increasing role in online communications and commerce are a big target. Data breaches affecting Facebook Inc., Uber Technologies Inc and other companies have generated increased public pressure for regulators to step in. Executives at Alphabet Inc’s Google had warned that the measure could have unintended consequences but have not said what those might be,” Dave reports. “The Internet Association, which also represents Facebook and Amazon.com Inc, had opposed the bill, as had the California Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation and the Association of National Advertisers.”

