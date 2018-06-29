“Brown signed the measure hours after it unanimously passed the two houses of the legislature as part of an effort to stop a similar measure from reaching the state’s November election ballot,” Dave reports. “Laws originating in the legislature instead of from ballot initiatives are easier to amend if issues arise, and even opponents in the business community characterized the legislature’s version as the lesser of two evils.”
“The measure would affect nearly every major business, but large technology firms that play an ever-increasing role in online communications and commerce are a big target. Data breaches affecting Facebook Inc., Uber Technologies Inc and other companies have generated increased public pressure for regulators to step in. Executives at Alphabet Inc’s Google had warned that the measure could have unintended consequences but have not said what those might be,” Dave reports. “The Internet Association, which also represents Facebook and Amazon.com Inc, had opposed the bill, as had the California Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation and the Association of National Advertisers.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a start, but rather than see a hodegpodge of laws that vary widely from state to state, we’d much prefer that the U.S. Congress would pass legislation that deals with privacy protection and reigns in the privacy-trampling Googles and Facebooks of the world for the entire country.