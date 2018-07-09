“Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment and an Apple spokesman declined to comment,” Shepardson reports. “The letters, made public by the committee on Monday, said the companies may be using consumer data, including location information and recordings of users ‘in ways that consumers do not expect.'”
“The letters asked both companies to respond to questions by July 23 and to brief committee staffers on issues raised,” Shepardson reports. “The letters follow high-profile congressional hearings in April into Facebook Inc’s privacy practices, which included testimony from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More free advertising for Apple’s privacy protections, especially as compared to Alphabet.
The Committee on Energy and Commerce’s letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook is here.