“Four senior U.S. House Republicans sent letters on Monday to the chief executives of Apple Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc asking questions about location data and mobile phone privacy practices and the handling of customer data,” David Shepardson reports for Reuters. “The chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Greg Walden, along with three other senior Republicans on the panel, wrote the companies ‘to probe the companies’ representation of third-party access to consumer data, and the collection and use of audio recording data as well as location information via iPhone and Android devices.'”

“Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment and an Apple spokesman declined to comment,” Shepardson reports. “The letters, made public by the committee on Monday, said the companies may be using consumer data, including location information and recordings of users ‘in ways that consumers do not expect.'”

“The letters asked both companies to respond to questions by July 23 and to brief committee staffers on issues raised,” Shepardson reports. “The letters follow high-profile congressional hearings in April into Facebook Inc’s privacy practices, which included testimony from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.”

Read more in the full article here.