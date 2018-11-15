“Apple Inc. is aggressively hiring engineers in Qualcomm Inc.’s home base of San Diego, seeking designers to develop wireless components and processors that would further weaken the chipmaker’s chances of again supplying chips for the iPhone maker’s future devices,” Mark Gurman and Ian King report for Bloomberg. “”

“This month, Apple published 10 job listings on its website for chip design-related positions located in the city, marking the first time the Cupertino, California-based technology giant has publicly recruited for such roles in the Southern California hotbed for chip design,” Gurman and King report. “Apple is advertising for engineers to work on multiple types of chip components, including engineers to work on the company’s Neural Engine artificial intelligence processor and wireless chips.”

“Apple’s chipmaking efforts are still based at its Northern California headquarters,” Gurman and King report. “To date, the company has released wireless chips for AirPods and the Apple Watch, but hasn’t produced its own complete wireless systems for the iPhone, its best-selling device. Apple is seeking engineers with experience in mainstream wireless protocols like LTE and Bluetooth, and for those with experience in newer technology like 5G and millimeter wave.”

Read more in the full article here.