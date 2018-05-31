“At this point, however, it’s hard not to side with Fox CEO James Murdoch’s comments on the matter from earlier today. ‘Going piece by piece, one by one, show by show, etc., is gonna take a long time to really move the dial and having something mega,’ the exec told a crowd at the Code Conference. ‘I do think that’s gonna be very challenging,'” Heater writes. “And this first round of programming is a bit of a mixed bag. Among the current crop of offerings, Amazing Stories feels like close to a slam dunk, because if the combination of Spielberg and nostalgia can make Ready Player One a box office success story, then, well, surely it can work on anything, right?”
“The latest rumors have the company’s video streaming service ‘launching as early as March 2019,'” Heater writes. “That gives the company a little less than a year to really wow us with original content announcements, if it really wants to hit the ground running — assuming, of course, that many or most of the titles are already in production.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Let’s hope so!
Look at the articles below. The potential is great. A few hits, at least, have to be there in this initial batch. Apple’s talent and the green-lit projects are generally excellent. We’ll certainly be subscribing.
