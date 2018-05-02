MacDailyNews Note: As per “misuse” of Facebook data, please see:
The problem isn’t Cambridge Analytica: It’s Facebook by Kalev Leetaru for Forbes.
“In March, the company suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix, and said it was launching an independent investigation to determine if the company engaged in any wrongdoing in its work on political campaigns,” Ballhaus and Gross report. “Nigel Oakes, the founder of SCL Group, Cambridge Analytica’s British affiliate, confirmed that both companies were closing down.”
“”The company decided to close its doors because it was losing clients and facing mounting legal fees in the Facebook investigation, a person familiar with the matter said,” Ballhaus and Gross report. “The firm is shutting down effective Wednesday and employees have been told to turn in their computers.”
Read more in the full article here.
“The Trump campaign never used the psychographic data at the heart of a whistleblower who once worked to help acquire the data’s reporting — principally because it was relatively new and of suspect quality and value,” Major Garrett reported for CBS News in March. “Trump’s campaign used Cambridge Analytica during the primaries and in the summer because it was never certain the Republican National Committee would be a willing, cooperative partner. Cambridge Analytica instead was a hedge against the RNC, in case it wouldn’t share its data.”
“The crucial decision was made in late September or early October when Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale, Mr. Trump’s digital guru on the 2016 campaign, decided to utilize just the RNC data for the general election and used nothing from that point from Cambridge Analytica or any other data vendor,” Garrett reported. “The Trump campaign had tested the RNC data, and it proved to be vastly more accurate than Cambridge Analytica’s, and when it was clear the RNC would be a willing partner, Mr. Trump’s campaign was able to rely solely on the RNC.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now if only Facebook would follow suit.
