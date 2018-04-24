“My main machine is a late 2014 27-inch iMac with a 4GHz Core i7 CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD (plus a big external RAID for most of my files). While it runs fine, I would like something with Thunderbolt 3 support, with faster graphics for X-Plane, and with more computing power for ripping Blu-Ray discs,” Rob Griffiths writes for The Robservatory. “It’s also beyond AppleCare age, and if something fails, it will be expensive and time consuming to repair.”

“When the iMac Pro came out, I was intrigued, but the price point is scary high and there was the ‘“new new’ Mac Pro on the horizon—potentially a cheaper alternative, given the display wouldn’t have to be bundled (and upgradeability is a good thing). I was hoping for an update on that machine at WWDC this June,” Griffiths writes. “Instead, we got the update much earlier, though it’s not was I was hoping to hear: The new new Mac Pro won’t be released in 2018.”

“As a result, if I want to replace my iMac this year, I have only two choices: A new iMac non-pro, or a new iMac Pro,” Griffiths writes. “So just what would I be getting for my money with either machine? And how do those machines compare with the Frankenmac homebuilt I put together last year? And perhaps more intriguingly, how do they compare with the 2013 ‘new’ Mac Pro that Apple still sells today?”

“If I’m going to spend money on a new computer this year, and I want it to be notably quicker than what I have today, then it looks like the iMac Pro is the only real option,” Griffiths writes. “So why I haven’t I moved on it yet? I can think of 6,399 reasons why.”

