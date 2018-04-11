“Finding billionaires in Silicon Valley isn’t hard,” Tom Metcalf and Anders Melin report for Bloomberg. “But tracking down members of the three-comma club at Apple Inc. is a less fruitful endeavor, even though the iPhone-maker is the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $879 billion.”

“Chairman Art Levinson is the only insider to make the cut, and Apple stock accounts for just 20 percent of his $1 billion fortune, according to regulatory filings. The rest comes from his long tenure at Genentech Inc., where he was chairman and chief executive officer, and an early stake in Google Inc.,” Metcalf and Melin report. “CEO Tim Cook has a $600 million fortune, which reflects a pay program that’s restrained relative to the company’s size and performance… Cook’s deputies each have annual target compensation of about $23 million, most of it in restricted stock.”

Steve Jobs’ “widow Laurene Powell Jobs, an entrepreneur and founder of Emerson Collective, is the sole Apple representative on the wealth ranking,” Metcalf and Melin report. “She’s worth $18 billion with two-thirds of her wealth in Walt Disney Co. and other holdings. She doesn’t work at Apple.”

“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak held a 7.9 percent stake in 1980, which shrank over time as he sold options at low prices to mid-level employees and gifted shares to those he felt had been shortchanged. His current stake isn’t a matter of public record because only corporate insiders or shareholders with stakes exceeding 5 percent are required to report their interests. But Wozniak’s stake is thought to be in the millions rather than billions,” Metcalf and Melin report. “‘Ownership is not something I think about,’ Wozniak said in an email.”

