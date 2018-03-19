“As The Verge’s resident headphones obsessive, I’m not supposed to like the AirPods. My initial reaction upon first seeing them many months ago was to pour scorn on Apple’s designers for crafting a pair of expensive and easy-to-lose cigarette butts. The AirPods were the resurrection of the awful Bluetooth headsets of years past, I thought,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge. “But this year, I finally got around to testing a pair of the AirPods for myself, and I finally understand why everyone who owns them loves them.”

“Taking the AirPods seriously hasn’t been easy for me. I spend my days attached to large and pricey headphones like the exceptional Audeze MX4 because my priorities are heavily skewed in favor of maximizing sound quality over convenience,” Savov writes. “Convenience for audiophiles is a pair of cans that don’t require a toaster-sized amplifier. So when I first cast eyes on the AirPods, all glossy, frail, and vanishingly small, I had no faith that they’d sound good enough to justify their $159 price. Hearing they were just like the EarPods didn’t fill me with confidence either.”



“But here’s the thing: using the AirPods isn’t merely a ‘wireless EarPods’ experience. Or rather, there are surprising aspects to making the EarPods wireless that I didn’t appreciate until I used the AirPods,” Savov writes. “My impression of the EarPods has always been colored by how loosely they sat in my ears. The merest tug or tension on their wire would unseat them. Well, without a wire, that entire issue is obviated, and moreover, the stem of the AirPods sits flush with the side of my face and helps to anchor them in place. I have run with the AirPods, I’ve done push-ups, lifted weights, and moved around vigorously without either one coming close to falling out.”

‘I find their sound is also more dynamic and emotive than anything I’ve heard from the EarPods,” Savov writes. “In the category of truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods are the best I’ve yet heard.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “ob1spyker” for the heads up.]