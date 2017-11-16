MacDailyNews Take: White is not a color. Nor is it a colour. (Sorry, fine arts degree*; still waiting for my first coffee. Hint, hint, interns!)
“The earbuds themselves are very light and fit into a tiny charging case. It’s almost impossible to tell that the buds — which look just like EarPods with their wires cut — contain tiny batteries, antennas and Bluetooth chips,” Mayo writes. “The buds can last five hours of music playback without needing a charge. Drop them in the carrying case and mere minutes later they are topped up to full again. The case can recharge the buds fully about four times, so you can get more than a day’s worth of total music playback in your pocket.”
“The W1 chip offers seamless pairing with all your Apple devices and the Bluetooth range is impressive,” Mayo writes. “AirPods are a perfect complement to Apple Watch, especially with the watchOS 4.1 update with iPhone-free Apple Music streaming. AirPods symbolise a quintessentially Apple product. Simple, elegant, and futuristic… There are a lot of other brands trying to make competitive wireless earbuds, but they are either really expensive or just not very good.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, AirPods just sound so much better than you think would be possible. More than once, while using AirPods, we’ve thought, “Wow, these things sound pretty, pretty, pretty good!”
At $159, Apple’s sublime AirPods are worth every single penny and then some for the convenience, ease-of-use, lightweight-but-stays-in-ears-ability, battery life, and sound quality for the money they provide in spades.
*And, no, that thing is no Leonardo, either!
