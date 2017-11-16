MacDailyNews Take: White is not a color. Nor is it a colour. (Sorry, fine arts degree*; still waiting for my first coffee. Hint, hint, interns!)

“Even a year on, Apple’s AirPods are largely unrivaled,” Benjamin Mayo writes for 9to5Mac. “They may look a bit funny to wear, and only come in one colour, but it’s hard to argue anyone else is close to matching Apple in the truly-wireless headphone space.”

“The earbuds themselves are very light and fit into a tiny charging case. It’s almost impossible to tell that the buds — which look just like EarPods with their wires cut — contain tiny batteries, antennas and Bluetooth chips,” Mayo writes. “The buds can last five hours of music playback without needing a charge. Drop them in the carrying case and mere minutes later they are topped up to full again. The case can recharge the buds fully about four times, so you can get more than a day’s worth of total music playback in your pocket.”



“The W1 chip offers seamless pairing with all your Apple devices and the Bluetooth range is impressive,” Mayo writes. “AirPods are a perfect complement to Apple Watch, especially with the watchOS 4.1 update with iPhone-free Apple Music streaming. AirPods symbolise a quintessentially Apple product. Simple, elegant, and futuristic… There are a lot of other brands trying to make competitive wireless earbuds, but they are either really expensive or just not very good.”

Read more in the full article here.