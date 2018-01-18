“Italy’s antitrust organization has launched two separate investigations against Apple and Samsung over accusations of planned obsolescence,” Chaim Gartenberg reports for The Verge.

“The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, or AGCM, is trying to determine whether the two popular smartphone manufacturers are using software updates to slow down devices in order to influence customers to upgrade their phones,” Gartenberg reports. “According to the group, Apple and Samsung may not offer enough information to customers as to the effects of software updates, and don’t offer details as to how installing them may slow down devices, which it says could violate several articles of Italy’s consumer protection code.”

Gartenberg reports, “Apple is already facing a criminal probe over the battery slowdown issue in France, where planned obsolescence is illegal.”

