“Kantar Worldpanel ComTech released its November data for iOS and Android smartphone market shares this week. It tracks smartphone market share on a three month rolling average in multiple countries,” Chuck Jones writes for Forbes. “While the iPhone’s market share in the US and Japan is less than a year ago it is significantly higher in China. On a month-to-month basis Apple has seen a strong rebound in market share driven by the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X.”

“The iPhone’s share in China came in at 24.3%, which is up from 19.7% a year ago and 17.4% in October. While the month-to-month increase isn’t a surprise what caught my eye is that 25.0% in January 2016 was the most recent high post the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus launch and the iPhone’s all-time market share high was 27.1% a month earlier in December 2015,” Jones writes. “With the delayed iPhone X launch and limited supply I would not be surprised to see the iPhone surpass its previous highs.”

Jones writes, [Dominic Sunnebo, Global Director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech] wrote ‘the iPhone X was the top selling model in urban China in November, with a market share of 6.0%. Unlike in Europe and the US, where the vast majority of new early iPhone X sales came from existing Apple smartphone owners, in urban China there are significant numbers of Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung customers switching to the new iPhone models, which they deem a cut above the rest.'”

