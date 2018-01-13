“The iPhone’s share in China came in at 24.3%, which is up from 19.7% a year ago and 17.4% in October. While the month-to-month increase isn’t a surprise what caught my eye is that 25.0% in January 2016 was the most recent high post the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus launch and the iPhone’s all-time market share high was 27.1% a month earlier in December 2015,” Jones writes. “With the delayed iPhone X launch and limited supply I would not be surprised to see the iPhone surpass its previous highs.”
Jones writes, [Dominic Sunnebo, Global Director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech] wrote ‘the iPhone X was the top selling model in urban China in November, with a market share of 6.0%. Unlike in Europe and the US, where the vast majority of new early iPhone X sales came from existing Apple smartphone owners, in urban China there are significant numbers of Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung customers switching to the new iPhone models, which they deem a cut above the rest.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More and more people are finally waking up to the realization that if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
