MacDailyNews Take: The more handsome/beautiful you are, the better it works. 😉
“What surprised me about iPhone X$999.00 at Verizon Wireless was that the notch — the indent up top that holds the front cameras and sensors — was not particularly distracting,” Bajarin writes. “Some folks have criticized the notch as clunky, but once you understand why it’s there, you realize that its features outweigh any design flaws.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, we stand ready and willing to do some Kübler-Ross bargaining, too! We expect to get to acceptance eventually. That won’t transform Apple’s ill-conceived notch into good design.
“I was not expecting the incredible color saturation and overall 4K HDR image quality I saw in the pictures I took. I tested it against an iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, and the photos from the iPhone X were markedly sharper, clearer, and with much deeper colors,” Bajarin writes. “I am very much an amateur photographer, but even I could tell how much better the iPhone X camera performed over the last two models.”
MacDailyNews Take: Come on, Friday!
